—Submitted Photo

Community Concert celebrates 70th year

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 10:49am StMaryNow.com

The Community Concert Association of Morgan City celebrated its 70th anniversary season on Monday with a cutting of the cake prior to the 3 Redneck Tenors concert at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Three concerts remain in the 2017-18 season. Community participation and support has kept the association alive. Anyone wishing to join or to learn more about the organization by visit http://morgancitycca.biz for information. Members of the board on hand were Floyd Cloutier, president; Doylene Rice, first vice president; Harry Porter, second vice president; Terri DiMatteo, treasurer; Linda Cooke, secretary; George Ramirez; Juanita Lagard; Nell Lamury; Susan Tregle; Suzanne Wiltz; Vince Bernard and Deborah Price. Not pictured are board members Geri Bourgeois, publicity; Lee LeBlanc, Dr. Mary Ellon Allen and C. Gordon Smith.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017