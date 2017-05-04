Clements, Whipple in Girl Scout Cookie Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — Abigail Clements and Kylie Whipple of Morgan City are members of the Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s Cookie Hall of Fame for selling 500 or more boxes of cookies.

The local Girl Scouts have proven yet again that they are striving to be the ultimate GIRL (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker and Leader), having completed another successful product sale during this year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program, said the GSLE news release. Girl Scouts sold more than 1 million boxes of cookies in the Girl Scouts Louisiana East council’s 23-parish jurisdiction, with the girls averaging 172 boxes each.

The girls went after their goals, tried new selling tactics, took risks by broadening their customer base, and lead their troop and council to victory with a 4.5 percent increase over 2016.

Going on a third year, the digital entrepreneurs used advances in technology to market and sell cookies over the Internet using a mobile app and personalized websites.

“As a council, we are proud of our girls for continuously thriving during the cookie program,” said Alisha Moore, Customer Experience Officer. “By setting goals, using technology, and being leaders, our girls can be successful at anything they set their minds to.”

A total of 312 girls entered Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s Cookie Hall of Fame for selling 500-plus boxes of cookies, including 45 girls who sold more than 1,000 boxes, and one “Cookie Mogul” — Girl Scout Cadette Madelyn Foster of Denham Springs — who sold 1,751 boxes, becoming this year’s top seller.

Whipple sold 651 boxes and Clements sold 859 boxes.

Through participation in the cookie program, troops are provided funding for troop activities, trips and community service projects. Girls also received individual recognitions such as patches, T-shirts and journals with some top awards including electronics, cookie dough, luggage, and a “Diva Event,” for girls who sold 500 or more boxes.

The Diva Event included an invitation to a special Girl Scout Night with the New Orleans Pelicans. Eighty-one girls who sold more than 750 boxes achieved the CEO (Chief Entrepreneur Officer) level and received tickets to Disney on Ice.

Girl Scout’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts Louisiana East serves girls in grades K-12 in the parishes of St. Mary, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

For information, call the council offices at 800-644-7571, or visit its website at www.gsle.org.