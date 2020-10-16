Chi Chapter meets

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International’s Chi Chapter held its first meeting of the season on Oct. 1. This professional organization of women educators installed its new executive board for 2020-22. They are, top photo from left, Martha Boudreaux, parliamentarian;, Alecia Rabalais, treasurer; Roxanne Smith, corresponding secretary; Michelle South, second vice president; Suzanne Bergeron, first vice president; and Karen Marin, president. Not pictured is Becky Wiggins, recording secretary. New member Ronica Lapoint, left in bottom photo, was inducted into the society. With her is Marin. Chi Chapter's mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.