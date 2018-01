CES tech show: ‘Smart’ toilet can flush with voice control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the CES technology show in Las Vegas:

Alexa, flush.

Kohler’s new toilet can be controlled by voice, with Amazon’s Alexa assistant. It also boasts a lid that automatically opens as you approach, along with a heated seat and a touch-screen remote. Users can use it to play music with its built-in speakers and change the color of its nightlight.

It is on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas that runs through Jan. 12.

Why would anyone want a smart toilet? Eric Plate from Kohler says it’s all about the personalization — getting the temperature and other settings just right for your comfort.

The Numi toilet sells for $7,500.

__

Trying to distinguish your product among the thousands at the CES gadget show is no easy feat, so it helps when music legend Stevie Wonder pays an unexpected visit.

Especially when your product is a “smart” piano designed to teach people how to play.

Piano teacher Gabie Perry was demonstrating the internet-connected device, made by a California startup, when someone told her that Wonder asked to try it. She thought it was a joke.

Wonder spent about 15 minutes playing tunes as a crowd gathered at The One Music Group’s CES booth. Wonder says he likes to visit the conference to “see new things” and meet people. He’s among several celebrity musicians attending, including rapper Iggy Azalea and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.