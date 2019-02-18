Cervus-Hephaestus Oueens’ Club Social and Luncheon set

Plans have been finalized for the 2019 Cervus-Hephaestus Queens’ Club Social and Luncheon. The event will be held on March 2 at Café Jo Jo’s in Morgan City.

Highlight of the social will be the club’s welcome of its newest member, Queen Hephaestus LVIII Abigail Askew. Her mother Colleen Askew will also be recognized.

Past queens are once again asked to extend an invitation to their mothers to join them for this special occasion.

As the krewe marks its 59th year, its queens will not only reflect on past balls and review the updated scrapbook, but also continue the tradition of Queens’ Flags for the past queens of Cervus-Hephaestus.

Former queens desiring more information should contact one of the group’s committee members, Mary Ellen Ruiz Stegall, Margaret Melancon Bergeron, Grace Siracusa Guarisco and Adelaide Wise.

Club members urge past queens to gather and enjoy the Mardi Gras spirit in the community.