CCHS Alumni Association holds 29th Chef’s Dinner

The Central Catholic High School Alumni Association’s 29th annual Chef’s Dinner was held April 8 at NicoBella. The culinary event featured a five course, sit-down meal.

Chef Brian Blanchard, owner and executive chef of iMonelli Restaurant, á la carte, River Oaks Catering and Event Center in Lafayette and Café Jo Jo’s, NicoBella, Bay City Bistro, and The Green Room in Morgan City, organized the event for the 22nd year. Joining Blanchard were: Nash Barreca, executive chef of Nash’s Restaurant, Richard Boudreaux, executive catering chef for all of Blanchard’s catering operations, Shawna Primeaux, executive sous chef of iMonelli Restaurant, and Poup-art’s Bakery.

Serving as master of ceremonies was Larry Bergeron. The invocation was led by CCHS Principal Vic Bonnaffee III. Blanchard introduced the chefs and gave a preview of their gourmet dishes.

Special guests in attendance were District Attorney Bo Duhe, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Saleme, Judge Greg Aucoin, State Rep. Beryl Amedee, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum, St. Mary Parish Chief Deputy Assessor Donald Stephens, St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff, St. Mary Parish Councilman Gabe Beadle, Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Morgan City Councilman Lou Tamporello, St. Mary Levee District Executive Director Tim Matte and St. Mary Levee Comm-ission President Bill Hidalgo Sr.

After the meal, Drew Bergeron gave a short presentation about Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos’ cause for canonization that began in April 1900. One hundred years later, he was beatified by Pope John Paul II. Guests were given prayer cards and encouraged to pray for his canonization.

At the conclusion of the supper, Alumni Director Maggie Bergeron presented door prizes and commemorative gifts to all of the chefs and tokens of appreciation to special guests.

The Rev. Clyde Mahler, pastor of Holy Cross Parish, provided the benediction.