CCA board members attend conference; tickets on sale

Several board members of the Community Concert Association of Morgan City recently attended the 16th Annual Live on Stage Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Live on Stage is the Nashville-based national entertainment organization through which the association books musical artists for its annual concert season.

This year board members previewed 21 live musical groups and six pre-recorded artists at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

“We love attending the conference,” said board member Suzanne Wiltz. “This marked our seventh year traveling to Nashville as a small group to view Live on Stage’s entertainment roster.

“We see firsthand how each artist group performs the material, how they interact with the audience and how they convey their stage presence.”

In the coming month the entire board of directors will meet with its Live on Stage area representative to determine which performers to choose for the 2019-20 concert season.

Community Concert Association of Morgan City’s 2018-19 season kicks off Sept. 24 with songstress Maureen McGovern. All concerts are held at the Schreier Theatre of the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Subscriptions can be purchased for the entire five-concert season or individual concert tickets can be purchased.

For more information visit CCA’s website, www.morgancitycca.biz or its Facebook page @Community Concert Association of Morgan City Inc.