Can Halloween freak you out any more than the real world?

NEW YORK (AP) — In case the real world’s not scary enough, there are Halloween attractions out there designed to completely freak you out.

One called “This Is Real” will “literally kidnap you and stash you in a Brooklyn (New York) warehouse.”

HauntWorld.com’s scariest haunted houses includes The 13th Gate in Baton Rouge. Coming in at No. 2 it is one of the most extremely realistic haunts in the country says HauntWorld.com.

The website says the artists behind the massive dark attraction are experts at blurring the lines between horror and reality, and guests frequently wonder between screams whether what they are experiencing is real or not. The Attraction’s level of detail, set design, and effects combined with their impressive actors and incredible makeup effects can only be compared to a Hollywood Horror movie.

HauntWorld.com also includes Erebus in Pontiac, Michigan, where “things grab you, bite you, land on top of you, and then we will bury you alive.”

But there are family friendly events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World and Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin Luminights in Tennessee.

Halloween parades include New York City’s massive parade with gigantic puppets through Greenwich Village on Oct. 31, and New Orleans’ Krewe of Boo parade Oct. 21.

Key West, Florida, says it’s going ahead with its annual Fantasy Fest despite the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.