Camping weather helps economy

The mild, sunny weather has been a boost to campers in south Louisiana. Morgan City native Jannitta Hartman Antoine and her husband Raymond were visitors at Lake End Park in Morgan City recently as members of the Big Easy Rollers Recreational Vehicle Club. According to Wagon Master Robert Young, membership is composed of RV’ers from Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Texas. The club has a 20 coach limited membership. Connections with members is maintained via monthly trips to various parks with the concentration primarily on parks in southern states, Young said. Visitors to the park had an opportunity to observe the group as they gathered to enjoy the hospitality of the people at Lake End Park. The wagon master is already making plans to return in 2021 thanks to the hospitality received.