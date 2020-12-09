Burden Museum and Gardens to open birding trails Dec. 12

BATON ROUGE — Burden Museum and Gardens will celebrate the dedication and official opening of the Birding Loops at Burden on Dec. 12 at the LSU Rural Life Museum.

The birding trail system consists of six loops that wind through a variety of habitats and ecosystems that include a wide range of bird watching opportunities designed for both the beginner and advanced bird enthusiasts.

The day’s events will start with registration at 7:30 a.m. with guided bird watching along the loops stepping off at 8 a.m. The dedication ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by a series of short presentations on birds and bird watching.

Presenters will include Katie Percy, avian biologist for Audubon Louisiana, speaking on Audubon Louisiana conservation programs; Kevin Ringelman, assistant professor in LSU School of Renewable and Natural Resources, speaking on waterfowl ecology; and Sabrina Taylor, associate professor in the LSU School of Renewable and Natural Resources, speaking on barred owls in urban habitats.

Admission is free and open to the public, but attendees must register on Eventbrite at https://birdingatburden.event brite.com.

Masks and social distancing are required.

The LSU Rural Life Museum is located in Burden Museum and Gardens at 4560 Essen Lane just off I-10 in Baton Rouge.

For information, visit www.discoverburden.com or call 225-763-3990.