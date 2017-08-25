Blood Drive donors receive ride bracelet

MORGAN CITY — United Blood Services will hold its annual Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival blood drive Aug. 24 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1. Successful blood donors will receive a voucher for a free ride bracelet (while supplies last) for the festival’s carnival rides, and a “Get in the Game” T-shirt.

Donors will also be entered for a chance to win a Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel stay including dinner at Mr. Lester’s. All donors who donate on or before Aug. 31 are entered to win United Blood Services’ Dream Vacation, a value of $6,000, for a vacation destination of the winner’s choice. The winner must be at least 21 years old and the prize has no cash value. Donors ages 16 to 20 year olds are entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

Visit www.United BloodServices.org/LA for more information, rules and restrictions.

United Blood Services urges blood donors to bring a new blood donor with them in order to an impact by helping to saving lives. Since ride bracelet vouchers are provided on a first-come, first-served basis, potential donors are advised to make an appointment early in the week before vouchers run out.

Donors may donate at Walmart in Bayou Vista on Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon until 4 p.m. in the UBS bloodmobile.

Donors can donate at the Morgan City Donor Center at 1234 David Drive. Suite 102, on the following days:

—Monday, Aug. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

—Tuesday, Aug. 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

—Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 30-31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

—Friday, Sept. 1: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone wishing to donate blood can save time by visiting www.United BloodServices.org the day of their donation and click on the “Health History Questionnaire” to complete the interview portion of their donation online, in the privacy of their home or office. Make sure to print the “Fast track donation ticket” and bring it to the donation site.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Donors who are 16 or 17 years of age must have a signed permission from a parent or guardian. The minor donor permit form can be located at www.United BloodServices.org.

A photo ID is required to donate. For more information, call 877-UBSHERO (877-827-4376).

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival will be held in downtown Morgan City from Aug. 31-Sept. 4. It features carnival rides, live music, children's activies and more.