The best ways for women to banish belly fat

A svelte waistline is something many women aspire to, but it’s something that can be especially beneficial for aging women.

The Mayo Clinic says that an expanding waistline is more problematic after menopause, when body fat tends to shift to the abdomen. This is attributed to decreasing levels of estrogen, which appears to play a role in where fat is distributed in the body. Some women also are genetically predisposed to having rounder midsections.

While many women lament extra belly fat for its effects on their appearance and clothing options, there’s an even deeper reason why it can be a good idea to try to shed some of that fat.

Johns Hopkins Medicine says larger waistlines full of visceral fat are linked to a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Losing that midsection can improve blood vessel functioning and also may improve sleep quality.

Shedding belly fat requires dedication, and these are some strategies women can try as they aim to lose some weight in their midsections.

—Avoid excess sugar. Numerous studies have shown that excess sugar can lead to an increased accumulation of fat in the belly and liver, advises Healthline. This eventually may lead to insulin resistance and other metabolic problems.

—Eat more soluble fiber. Data published in the journal Nutrition says soluble fiber helps a person feel full by absorbing water and forming a gel that slows down food as it passes through the digestive system. The National Institutes of Health also notes an observational study of more than 1,000 adults that found that, for every 10-gram increase in soluble fiber intake, belly fat gain decreased by 3.7 percent during a five-year period.

—Consider curbing carbs. Johns Hopkins researchers compared the effects of a low-carbohydrate diet to a low-fat diet for six months — each containing the same amount of calories. Those on the low-carb diet were able to lose roughly 10 more pounds than those on the low-fat diet, with a much higher percentage of fat loss on the low-carb plan.

—Exercise more. Exercise seems to diminish belly fat by reducing circulating levels of insulin in the body, says Johns Hopkins. Most people should aim for 30 to 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise every day.

—Slim down portion sizes. The Mayo Clinic says calories can add up even when making healthy food choices. Watch portion sizes carefully to stay within the recommended caloric limits for age and gender.

Belly fat seemingly creeps up and can be unhealthy. Losing belly fat can take a little extra effort, but it’s worth it in the long run.