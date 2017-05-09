—Submitted Photo

Ashmore takes second in state Young Authors Contest

Tue, 05/09/2017 - 9:38am StMaryNow.com

Kindergartner MaKenzie Ashmore of Julia B. Maitland Elementary School took second place in state in the Louisiana Reading Association’s Young Authors Contest. The association awarded her a medal and a copy of the Les Jeunes Ecrivains, a journal containing all of the state winning entries. With Ashmore are M C Bank representative Emily Berry, left, and Maitland kindergarten teacher Veronica Governale. M C. Bank donated trophies to winners and Target donated certificates and gift bags. Teachers were recognized and given a gift certificate donated by the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Morgan City.

