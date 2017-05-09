—Submitted Photo
Ashmore takes second in state Young Authors Contest
Kindergartner MaKenzie Ashmore of Julia B. Maitland Elementary School took second place in state in the Louisiana Reading Association’s Young Authors Contest. The association awarded her a medal and a copy of the Les Jeunes Ecrivains, a journal containing all of the state winning entries. With Ashmore are M C Bank representative Emily Berry, left, and Maitland kindergarten teacher Veronica Governale. M C. Bank donated trophies to winners and Target donated certificates and gift bags. Teachers were recognized and given a gift certificate donated by the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Morgan City.