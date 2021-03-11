Area births announced

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Adam M. Guillot (nee: Megan Labowe) of Berwick, a girl, Rory Kay Guillot, on Feb. 15 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle T. Price (nee: Amanda A. Anslem) of Morgan City, a girl, Mckenna Belle Price, on Feb. 18 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William T. O’Quain (nee: Ashley Lake) of Morgan City, a boy, Clark Alexander O’Quain, on Feb. 22 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Taja L. Baytop of Patterson, a girl, Teagan Kamari Inez Baytop, on Feb. 22 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 18 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Derek M. Stevens (nee: Felicia R. Woods) of Morgan City, a girl, Charley Kate Stevens, on Feb. 23 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Ethan J. Leblanc and Megan N. Hollis of Berwick, a girl, Lillian Elaine Leblanc, on Feb. 23 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Victoria Cavalier of Morgan City, a boy, Cohen Eli Cavalier, on Feb. 24 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 inches.

——

Born to Brennan Skinner and Jamie Marie Francois of Morgan City, a girl, Brenli Jade Skinner, on Feb. 25 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Y. Keplinger (nee: Chelsie N. Billiot) of Morgan City, a girl, Kaisley Mary Ellen Keplinger, on March 2 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 18 inches.

——

Born to Bethany H. O’neal and Anthony P. Dunn of Morgan City, a girl, Brailynn Ann Dunn, on March 2 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20½ inches.