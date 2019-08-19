AGU seeks art show entries

Artists in all media are invited to enter the 56th annual Artists Guild Unlimited Judged Art Show being held Aug. 28-Sept. 21 at the AGU Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City, according to AGU officials.

The show is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival held Labor Day weekend in downtown Morgan City.

Registration for the show is held at the gallery located at 201 Everett St. Artists may bring entries Aug. 22-23 from 1-4 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Competition is open to adult artists ages 18 and older, teens ages 13-17, and for children in group I for ages 2-6 and for group II ages 7-12.

Some of the rules of entry are:

—Entries must be original recent work controlled by the artist only and not previously shown at an AGU judged show;

—Work must be properly framed and ready to hang with wire hangers only. Size is limited to 4-foot-by-4-foot or 12-square-feet including the frame.

—Three-dimensional work must be submitted with its own display stand/table.

—No wet paint or unprepared work.

—All entered pieces must be offered for sale with the exception of teen and children entries.

—A 20 percent commission of art sales will be collected by AGU.

For a complete list of rules for entry or for an entry form, visit online at http://artistsguildunlimited.org/.

Artists may submit entries for the following media: oils, acrylics, water media, pastels, mixed media, all other, and photography — black and white, color and all other (including mechanically altered).

Fees for entry are:

—AGU active members: $15 for first three entries and $5 per entry after three with a six entry maximum.

—Associate and non-members: $30 for the first three entries and $10 per entry after three with a six entry maximum.

—Teens and children’s categories at $6 per artist with a three entry maximum.

Cash awards are: adults (for each media) — $200, first place; $100, second place and $50, third place; teens — $200, first; $50, second; $25, third; children I and II — $200, first; $50, second; $25, third. Any category/media with fewer than 10 entries will be awarded ribbons only.

Ribbons are presented in all categories for first, second, third and honorable mention.

Labor Day weekend show hours are 1-4 p.m. Aug. 28-30 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2,

Hours Sept. 4-21 are 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

A closing reception for participating artists begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 with photos of winners beginning with children and teens at 5:30 p.m. followed by adult winners.