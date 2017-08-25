AGU Purchase Award Patron Program benefits the arts

Artists Guild Unlimited has a Purchase Award Patron Program available for its Artists Guild Unlimited Show held Aug. 30 through Sept. 21 at the AGU Everett Street Gallery located at 201 Everett St. in Morgan City.

An individual or business may participate in this program with a contribution of $50 or more. Patrons are then invited to a special reception to choose artwork prior to opening of show. AGU is a 501C3 organization and contributions are tax deductible.

Funds raised help AGU to encourage children and adults to begin and continue in art and provides scholarship money for graduating St. Mary Parish seniors who will study art. The latest scholarship recipients are Marleigh Price and Madalyn Campbell.

Monies raised also help support area artists by purchasing their artwork and assists the gallery in its endeavor to provide art education and to host exhibits. This includes the annual Quilt Show, St. Mary Parish Student Art Show, Annual Arts Jam and more.

Anyone wishing to participate in the Purchase Award Patron Program may call a guild member or the Everett Street Gallery at 985-385-9945.

Deadline to participate as a patron is Aug. 29 in order to be invited for the Patron Reception.

Registration of show entries continues with entries being accepted from 1-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.