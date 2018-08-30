AGU Labor Day Show and Sale open to public

The 55th annual Artists Guild Unlimited Labor Day Art Show and Sale opened Tuesday evening at the AGU Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City. Special hours for the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival are from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The show will continue through Sept. 21 during regular gallery hours of 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Some of the patrons attending the opening were, from left, Steve Domingue, show chairwoman Diane Martin, Bob Opperman and Ricky Boudreaux.