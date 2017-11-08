Advice for specialty food sellers part of workshop

BATON ROUGE — The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator will host a specialty food workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 in 212 Efferson Hall on the LSU campus.

Ron Tanner of The Specialty Food Association and Shawn McBride of Foah International will talk about the size of the specialty food industry, the categories that are fueling growth and product trends. They also will provide information on specialty food consumers.

Tanner is the Specialty Food Association vice president for philanthropy, government and industry relations. McBride is the vice president of Foah Inte-rnational, a family-owned specialty food company based in Atlanta.

They will also discuss navigating the specialty food landscape and offer advice on selling to distributors, supermarkets and food service companies and managing brokers.

Registration cost is $40, and participants can register at http://bit.ly/IncubatorWork shop. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact Gaye Sandoz at 225-578-7213 or email gsandoz@agcenter.lsu.edu.