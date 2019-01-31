Adonis ball is Feb. 2

The Krewe of Adonis will present the first ball of the local Mardi Gras season on Feb. 2. Bidding farewell will be King and Queen Adonis XLIII Chuck Walters and Brenda Walters. The coronation will begin at 8 p.m. at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Floor seating is invitation only. The men’s krewe will also present the area’s only nighttime parade at 7 p.m. March 1 in Morgan City.