Acadiana Center of the Arts exhibit opens Oct. 10

The Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette will present “Aileen Bennett: The Illustrated Café,” Oct. 10 through Jan. 30, 2021. AcA will be open during daytime hours only until further notice.

In this exhibition, participants will walk into a cartoon-like world — a life-sized immersive drawing of a café — created by artist Aileen Bennett.

Viewers will interact with a unique visual art experience which will evolve and change throughout its three-month duration. This exhibition invites participants to enter and open their imagination. Reaching across generations and backgrounds, this project aims to appeal to the “social media generation” as much as those who already love art.

Bennett hopes to engage visitors who would never think of walking into an art gallery and those who just want to experience something different, fun and up-lifting, AcA news release states.

The news release says, “Bennett is a brand creating, business improving, clever thinking, staff motivating, customer pleasing, quirky-as-they-come artist, designer, and consultant, with a head (and a heart) for business. She uses her English wit and sarcasm liberally (you have been warned).”

AcA will host a members-only preview on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 including a 1 p.m. opening toast with the artist. This exhibition is be free and open to the general public following the members-only preview and then during regular gallery hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. AcA is located at 101 W. Vermilion St.

For membership information visit https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/.

AcA has enhanced cleaning protocols, added additional equipment, charted patron flow while social distancing, and more in order to ensure visitors’ safety. The center has created strategies with patrons in mind.

“We are working to provide a “touchless experience” that all allow minimal physical interactions with our staff and volunteers, venue, and with our bar,” AcA states. “We will continue to follow state, local and CDC guidelines.”

This includes social distancing and separation of parties inside of the theater. Aca will work with all patrons to ensure that families or groups who want to sit together can still do so, while maintaining proper distance from other patrons.

The AcA has implemented a mandatory mask policy for anyone entering the building.

“This is the best protection that we have to keep everyone safe while visiting our venue,” the news release states.

For information or to become a member, call 337-233-7060.