AARP receives 'Commanders Award' at meeting

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting Jan. 8 at the St. Mary Senior Citizen’s Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Bill Goessl and Richard LaCoste of the Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment spoke to the membership to thank St. Mary AARP for its contribution to the annual Toys for Tots campaign. Goessl and LaCoste presented the chapter with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve “Commanders Award,” recognizing St. Mary Chapter AARP for outstanding support. The certificate is signed by Lt. Gen. Cdr. Rex C. McMillian, Marine Corps Reserve.

The meeting and meal sponsor for January was Gulf Coast Orthopedics.

Attendees were served a meal of spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, salad and fruit cocktail. The meal was prepared by the cooking team of Mac and Myrt McNemar, with the help of Pat Fryer and Lonnie LeBauve. The cake was donated by M C Bank.

Hannah Henry and Kayla DeGuzman, of the Berwick High School Interact Club, spoke to the membership about the upcoming “Self Defense for Seniors and Teens.” The Jan. 29 presentation will be by Capt. Sennett Wiggins of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Hosting the event at the Berwick Civic Complex is St. Mary Parish Council on Aging, Berwick Town Council, and BHS Interact Club.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music at 4 p.m. followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants were also recognized at the meeting.