AARP holds October meeting

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting on Oct. 7 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsor for October was Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, former candidate for St. Mary Parish Sheriff. Attendees were served a meal of chicken and sausage gumbo, rice, potato salad and cake. The meal was prepared by Pat Fryer and Mary Lee Gaudet.

Grizzaffi addressed the membership to encourage members to exercise their right to vote.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for October were recognized at the meeting. The birthday cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be Nov. 4.