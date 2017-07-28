4-H University is 'Out of this World'

St. Mary Parish 4-H members traveled to the Louisiana State University Campus in Baton Rouge June 20-23 for an “Out of this World” experience at 4-H University. The delegation consisted of 39 4-H youth, seven adult volunteers and four extension agents.

4-H University provides opportunities for youth to learn and experience new things, interact with one another, and explore campus life while discovering about possible educational and career options of their interest.

Months before the event, youth spent countless hours studying and attending trainings to prepare for their competitions. These youth who took the opportunity to compete see their efforts rewarded by winning educational trips or advancing to national competitions to represent Louisiana.

For those that do not compete in a competition, several classes are offered in the noncompetitive learning event called Clover College. Partici-pants in Clover College received more than seven hours of hands-on learning over the three days spent on campus.

St. Mary Parish 4-H members who attended 4-H University learned how to take responsibility for their actions, think independently, and focus on personal and team goals. 4-H University creates new leaders, friendships and memories that will last for years to come.

The St. Mary Parish 4-H Program acknowledged the St. Mary Parish Government for its constant support and the St. Mary Parish School Board for providing transportation.

A special thanks was issued to Clatter Polidore for going beyond his duties by making sure that all transportation details were covered.

4-H members who placed in state competition:

4-H Has Talent: Jalacia Alexander, blue ribbon; Compact Tractor: Austin Champagne, third place; Diesel Equipment Operations: Alex Lovell, fifth place; Dog Science Contest: Trace Presley, State Winner, educational trip to Dallas; FCS Demonstration: Kennedi Williams and Madeline Williams, third; and Photography: David Nugent, blue ribbon.

4-H members who participated in state competitions:

4-H Has Talent: Chris Ibert; Automotive: Rhea Patureau; Career Preparation Interview: Kane Boudreaux; Child Development: Victoria LeBlanc and Jalon Olivier; Compact Tractor: Joseph Duhon; Consumer Foods Judging: Abby Dugas, Chloe Morris and Jacob Rogers; Outdoor Skills Triathlon: Meagan LeBlanc, Jaymin LeBlanc, Bryce Miguez, Rosemarie Colley and Marlena Darden; and Public Speaking – Any Other: Ana Michelle Mata-Gomez.

4-H members who attended Clover College were Sharon Aucoin, Hannah Boudreaux, Kayleigh Charpentier, Sarah Colon, Jenna Duhon, Hannah Duplantis, Chloe Dupre, Mariah Durocher, Marina Duval, Raven Gary, Emily Junca, Ebani Landry, Belle Louviere, Avery Magee, Taylor Mitchell, Shelby Thibodeaux and Averie Williams .

Adult volunteers included Kirk Champagne, McKaila Darden, LeAnna Durocher, Ashton Landry, Kathy Landry, Tim LeBlanc and Ricki Lynn Patureau.