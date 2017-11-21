‘Get It Growing’ in 2018 with AgCenter calendar

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana gardeners in need of motivation to get in the dirt and “get it growing” only need to look to their calendars.

The just-published 2018 Get It Growing Lawn and Garden Calendar provides both knowledge and inspiration for gardening with tips for the experienced or novice gardener along with stunning photos of plants, flowers and gardens from photographers across Louisiana.

In addition to monthly gardening tips, the calendar features a how-to section on building raised beds for vegetable gardening with advice from LSU AgCenter horticulturist Dan Gill. The calendar includes helpful information for projects, including when to plant tulips and tomatoes and to look for Louisiana Super Plants.

“Louisianans have come to rely on the LSU AgCenter for research-based knowledge on a number of topics that affect their lives every day,” Elma Sue McCallum of LSU AgCenter Commun-ications, who serves as the calendar’s coordinator. “Gardening is one of our most sought-after areas, and the Get It Growing calendar remains a popular gardening resource.”

The full-color, 32-page, 9-by-13.25 calendar includes an illustrated step-by-step guide to solarizing garden beds to reduce fungus, nematode and weed problems. The calendar provides a list of AgCenter lawn and garden publications along with information on the LSU AgCenter’s Master Gardener program and the AgCenter Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic and Soil Testing and Plant Analysis labs.

Photographs for the calendar are chosen each year through a public call for entries in the fall. The 2018 calendar winners include Don Meaux, Franklin; Ann Anderson, New Orleans; Glenda Balliviero, Lafayette; Norman Balliviero, Lafayette; Theresa Beaubouef, Indepen-dence; Linda Benedict, Baton Rouge; Skylar Henry, Welsh; Debra Jones, Walker; Margaret Melancon, New Iberia; Nadine Melancon, Lafayette; Conchita Richey, Gonzales; Charlotte Schafer, Ponchatoula; Rhoda Stevenson, Campti; and Glenn Stokes, New Iberia.

The Get It Growing calendar sells for $11.95 and is available for online orders at www.lsuagcenter.com/GetItGrowing Calendar. Phone orders can be placed by calling 225-578-2263.