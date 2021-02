Tammy Williams and Leroy Gant Jr., both of Patterson, wish to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayla Deontae Germanique Williams, to Terance Cordale Mobley, son of Barbara J. Mincey of Morgan City and E.M. Mobley of Georgia. The wedding will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Bayou Vista Community Center.