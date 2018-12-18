Boersmas celebrate 50th anniversary

Erna and Joseph Boersma of Patterson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 19 with a gathering of family and friends at Lake End Park in Morgan City, complete with a fish fry. On Oct. 20, a barbecue was held. The Boersmas are the parents of MaryJo Allander of Duluth, Minnesota, Francis Boersma of Bayou Vista, Kenneth P. Boersma of Duson, Marty Abress and Rhonda Savoie of Patterson, Jos Boersma of Morgan City and Thelma Hanna of San Diego. They also have 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Joseph Boersma, a Vietnam veteran with the Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance, is a woodworker, was a commercial diver in the 1970-80s and is commander of the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.