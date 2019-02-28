King and Queen Amani XXI Shayne Stevenson Sr. and Twanna O’Brien Wynche will bid farewell during the Krewe of Amani tableau Saturday. Festivities will begin at 8 p.m. at the Patterson Area Civic Center.
—B. Merritt Photography
The 59th Krewe of Hephaestus ball will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Making an appearance will be King and Queen Hephaestus LVIII Derald J. Hardaway and Abigail Kathleen Askew.
—Brocato Photography
Amani, Hephaestus tableaus March 2
The last Mardi Gras balls of the 2019 season are set March 2 as the Krewe of Hephaestus and the Krewe of Amani present tableaus.