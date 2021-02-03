Thibodaux Regional provides latest births

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bradley P. Matte (nee: Alli Landry) of Morgan City, a boy, John Bradley Matte, on Dec. 26 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 20 inches.

Born to Destiny N. Escort and Keiondre O. Allridge of Morgan City, twin boys, Drelyn Dream Allridge and Drevyn Deuce Allridge, on Jan. 5 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Drelyn weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 inches. Drevyn weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 18 inches.

Born to Carley R. Daigle and Anthony A. Aleman of Morgan City, a girl, Aleigha Rosee’ Aleman, on Jan. 8 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 18¾ inches.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry A. Aucoin (nee: Kimberly Mitchell) of Morgan City, a girl, Lakyn Jo Aucoin, on Jan. 11 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 18.5 inches.

Born to Michaela Legendre and Devin C. Thornton of Morgan City, a girl, Layne Avery Legendre-Thornton, on Jan. 11 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 18 inches.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Namon Bennett Sr. (nee: Maggie Galloway) of Morgan City, a boy, Nathanyll Thomas-Rae Bennett, on Jan. 14 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 22 inches.

Born to Dajia Z. Johnson and Wayne M. Escort of Morgan City, a boy, Kaegan Michael Escort, on Jan. 14 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 18 inches.