Medical centers announce births

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Blake Vidos (nee: Jada Berthelot) of Pierre Part, a boy, Brooks Harrison Vidos, on July 3 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland Joseph Billiot III (nee: Lauren Lacoste) of Morgan City, a boy, Callen Joseph Billiot, on July 6 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20.25 inches.

Born to Darian Kilbarger and Joseph Michaels of Morgan City, a boy, Jasper Lee Townes Michaels, on July 6 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Born to Kristian Balance and Brandt Askew of Patterson, a girl, Stella Elaine Askew, on July 6 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19.5 inches.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert James Hatcher (nee: Melissa Franklin) of Morgan City, a girl, Amora Lyn Hatcher, on July 9 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 14.15 ounces and measured 21.5 inches.

Born to Alaysia Onjanaye’ Williams of Morgan City and Tony Antonio Comeaux of Napoleonville, a boy, Tony Antonio Comeaux Jr., on July 9 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 11.36 ounces and measured 18.25 inches.