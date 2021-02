Latest births from Ochsner St. Mary

Born to Alero Hartman of Patterson and Tylon Holland of Franklin, a girl, A’lahni Elise Holland, on Jan. 8 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 18 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dieby Molina (nee: Alba Garcia Perez) of Morgan City, a boy, Allen Caleb Molina, on Jan. 21 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Robyn Rideau of Patterson and Shaquille Conner of Franklin, a girl, Serenity Rose Mary Conner, on Jan. 28 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19.3 inches.

——

Born to Tyrianne Lang and Dayton Clark of Morgan City, a boy, Daylon De’shaun Clark, on Jan. 29 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Leonel Portillo Ramirez (nee: Marlene Elizabeth Menocal Cruz) of Morgan City, a boy, Josias Jaziel Portillo Ramirez Menocal Cruz, on Jan. 30 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 21 inches.