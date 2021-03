Births announced

Born to Kavalier Miller of Patterson and Nathaniel Nora of Thibodaux, a boy, Nikko Jamir Nora, on Feb. 26 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Morgan Vanbrocklin of Morgan City, a boy, Mason William Vanbrocklin, on March 10 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18.75 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mark Doan (nee: Nhi Le) of Morgan City, a girl, Rachel Uyen Doan, on March 13 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 7 pounds and measured 20.4 inches.

——

Born to Honistee Singleton of Morgan City and Tarmone Tillman of Houma, a girl, A’maeryal Heryzon Tillman, on March 16 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Natasha Legnon of Berwick, a girl, Nylah Arabella Legnon, on March 18 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 inches.