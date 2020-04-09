Birth Announcements

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Alan Crochet (nee: Cecilia Lee Stevens) of Morgan City, a girl, Brooklyn Renee Crochet, on March 24 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 5.82 ounces and measured 19.25 inches.

——

Born to Jennifer Renee’ Leonard Benoit and Raphael Bourgeois Jr. of Morgan City, a boy, Hudson Roman Charles Bourgeois, on March 24 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 7.93 ounces and measured 19.75 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Grant Michael Mahaffey (nee: Angela Bellard) of Morgan City, a boy, Coy Michael Mahaffey, on March 27 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 9.92 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Miranda Brown and Scotty Paul Miller of Morgan City, a boy, Grayson Matthew Van Brown, on March 27 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Morgan Marie Gilbert of Morgan City, a boy, Cole Michael Gilbert, on April 2 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 7.8 ounces and measured 21 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Tayne Whipple (nee: Jessie Holt) of Morgan City, a boy, Beau Thomas Whipple, on April 3 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 13.93 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.