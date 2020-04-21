Area hospitals announce births

Born to Alexus Dianne Sauce and Darius Kentrel Davis of Morgan City, a girl, Rainey Rae Davis, on April 2 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 3.91 ounces and measured 17.91 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Hebert (nee: Ya’Kendra Wallace) of Morgan City, a girl, Ja’Layla Za’Nya-Ma’at Hebert, on April 7 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

——

Born to Neishian Ja’el Perry and Roosevelt Chiffon Carbin of Morgan City, a girl, Camille Rose Carbin, on April 8 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 9.24 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Brodie Michael Anslum (nee: Jontea Arielle Marie Bourgeois) of Morgan City, a boy, Job Michael Anslum, on April 9 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20½ inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Josiah Parker (nee: Brandy Benge) of Morgan City, a girl, Ja’Nylah Renee Parker, on April 11 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Neria Nikita Jeannine Albo and Matthew Paul Delahoussaye of Morgan City, a boy, Mason William Delahoussaye, on April 15 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 10.05 ounces and measured 20.75 inches.