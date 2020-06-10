Area births at Thibodaux Regional

Born to Skyla Michelle Boudreaux of Morgan City, a boy, Joshua Noe Boudreaux, on May 18 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 11.85 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Lashana Lynn Bennett and Don Curtis Williams of Patterson, a girl, K’mani Lynn Williams, on May 19 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 9.95 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Corey A. Rhodes (nee: Malory Darce) of Morgan City, a boy, Alexander Davis Rhodes, on May 21 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20½ inches.

——

Born to Katherine Rose Braxton and Warkel Ramaine Favors of Berwick, a girl, Shania Star Favors, on May 24 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 9.2 ounces and measured 19.25 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Joseph Moffett (nee: Brittany Smith) of Morgan City, a girl, Audrey Marie Moffett, on May 26 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 8.19 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cesar Navejar (nee: Magda Selene Medrano) of Morgan City, a boy, Aaron Isaac Navejar, on May 27 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 2.22 ounces and measured 20.47 inches.

——

Born to Hannah Elizabeth Blanchard and Rodney David Dinger Jr. of Patterson, a boy, Hayden Claude Dinger, on May 28 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds, 14.59 ounces and measured 21.5 inches.