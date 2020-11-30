Area births announced

Born to Brittany Clifton of Morgan City, a girl, Logan Grace Clifton, on Nov. 5 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Mery J. Pineda and Jorge L. Fernandez of Morgan City, a girl, Jonelsy Abigail Fernandez, on Nov. 16 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.1 inches.

——

Born to Rosalie Perez and Justin Bergeron of Morgan City, a girl, Estella Rose Bergeron, on Nov. 17 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Evan St. Romain (nee: Monica Matthiews) of Berwick, a girl, Veda Grey St. Romain, on Oct. 18 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Kierondra Hill of Amelia, a girl, Ja’khyla Marie Hill, on Nov. 19 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 18.3 inches.

——

Born to Feleisha Dawn Richard of Morgan City and Jean Claude Gauthe of Napoleonville, a boy, Hayze Dane Richard, on Oct. 23 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19½ inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kurwin J. Jones (nee: Mariah Cook) of Morgan City, a boy, Kingston Levi Jones, on Nov. 6 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19¼ inches.

——

Born to Emily L. Vidrine and Nicholas C. Stelly of Morgan City, a girl, Thea Marie Stelly, on Nov. 11 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches.