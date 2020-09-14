Area births announced

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Juan Gabriel Cavazos (nee: Hilda Maritza Canizales Fugon) of Morgan City, a boy, Jonathan Cavazos, on Aug. 29 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19.25 inches.

——

Born to Tangela Delco and Jamaal Scott of Patterson, a girl, Jolie Rose Scott, on Aug. 30 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Calma M. Myers and Jeremiah T. Singleton of Morgan City, a girl, Harmony Jae Myers, on Sept. 2 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19¾ inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary J. Angeron III (nee: Courtney R. Lodrigue) of Morgan City, a boy, Castiel Jasper Angeron, on Sept. 3 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19½ inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jody Acosta (nee: Kristin Crochet) of Morgan City, a boy, Luca James Acosta, on Sept. 3 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches.