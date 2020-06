Area births announced

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jose C. SanJuan Herrera (nee: Crystal Donan) of Morgan City, a girl, Cecilia Consepcion Donan SanJuan Herrera, on May 22 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Born to Jennifer Hopkins McDowell of Morgan City, a boy, Kambryn Zander McDowell, on May 22 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20.7 inches.

Born to Jackeline Andrea Caracus Mont-ufar and Marvin Alexis Osorto Amador of Morgan City, a girl, Britney Sofia Osorto Amador, on May 24 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 18.2 inches.

Born to Passion Harris of Morgan City and Dwayne Shaw of Franklin, a boy, Ky’Mori King Shaw, on May 26 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Colton Bourgeois (nee: Brittany McNemar) of Morgan City, a boy, Theodore Charles Bourgeois, on May 28 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19.75 inches.