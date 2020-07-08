Area birth announcements

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas James Gardella Jr. (nee: April Ann Sons) of Patterson, a boy, Dominic James Gardella, on June 15 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 9.22 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Eric Michael Eues (nee: Jessy Lynn Broussard) of Amelia, a girl, Gabriella Jane Eues, on June 15 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 4 pounds, 7.68 ounces and measured 17.5 inches.

——

Born to Jaida Lee Weatherford and Zacharieth Paul Lopez of Morgan City, a girl, Nevaeh Lee Lopez, on June 15 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 8.76 ounces and measured 18 inches.

——

Born to Takemia Lucretia Thomas and Jeaneaux Farrell Kenner of Berwick, a boy, Giani Farren Kenner, on June 15 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 2.06 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon G. Griffin (nee: Ashley E. Hughes) of Morgan City, a boy, Alaric Pierce Griffin, on June 21 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 19.5 inches.

——

Born to Emily Guerin of Patterson, a boy, Wesley Wayne Guerin, on June 22 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

——

Born to Michell Paola Castillo and Denis Alexander Canales of Berwick, a boy, Matthew Alessandro Canales-Castillo, on June 25 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 18.2 inches.

——

Born to April Marie Crouch and Matthew Ryan Eason of Patterson, a boy, Styles Matthew Eason, on June 25 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 12.71 ounces and measured 18.5 inches.

——

Born to Sabrina Fontenot and Joshua Garrick of Morgan City, a boy, Joshua Jordan Garrick Jr., on June 25 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 21 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Loupe (nee: Emily Czeck) of Morgan City, a boy, Austin Robert Loupe, on June 26 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches.