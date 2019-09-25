Larry Lee Watson, 84, a resident of Breaux Bridge, La., and native of Morgan City, La. departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1:24 p.m. at Lafayette General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday September 28, 2019 at the Mt. Era Baptist Church 406 Lawrence Street Morgan City, La. from 12 Noon until funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial with full military honors will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Larry was a veteran of the Unites States Air Force, receiving an Honorable Discharge.

Larry graduated in 1953 from Morgan City Colored High School. He then served several years in the United States Air Force. Throughout his career he worked for Patterson Truck Line, Kaiser Steel, and California Steel Inc. where he retired.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three children Shaunalyn C. Watson of Lafayette, La., Damon Paul Watson of Houston, TX, and Lori A. Watson of Breaux Bridge, La.; one aunt; six sisters Vera L Jones, Elyven M. Bobb, Patsy A. O’Gwin, Kathryn R. Thomas, and Helen M. Collins all of Morgan City, La., Mrs. Troy (Joyce E.) Matthews of Schriever La.; one brother Raymond Ruffin Sr. of Morgan City, La.; two sisters- in-law ; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; five god children, a special of group of people, his furry friend, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a daughter; father, mother; mother and father-in-laws; one sister, three brothers, four god-children; five brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.