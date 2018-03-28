Kiwanis Trivia Night

Ninety-four teams competed March 16 in the Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary's sixth annual Trivia Night at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. There were also competitions for Smartest Faculty and Smartest First Responders. The St. Mary School Board won first place for the Smartest Faculty, and Teche Regional won first place for the Smartest First Responders. Walgreens of Morgan City took overall first place for the night. The proceeds go to support local schools.

