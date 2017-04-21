Joseph Jones will be honored at banquet

The Tri-City Helping Hearts Foundation will host its annual benefit gospel banquet fundraiser April 22 at 4 p.m.

The event will take place at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City.

This is the 14th benefit banquet for the foundation and proceeds go to help in its primary purpose of burial assistance.

“This benefit is very important. It is one of the ways to provide to those in need who have lost a loved one,” said Herman Hartman, president of Tri-City Helping Hearts Foundation.

Every year the banquet honors a local citizen. This year’s honoree is Joseph Jones, who is being honored for his commitment in the community and youth mentorship.

Jones has served on Morgan City’s Recreations Board, the Brothers’ Organization, and coaches AAU and Biddy basketball. Guest speaker for the banquet is John K. Pierre, Chancellor of Southern University Law Center. Pierre has been on the law faculty at Southern University since 1990 in which he has overseen several lawyers that are established in the Tri-City area.

Entertainment will showcase local youth groups of Morgan City and Marcus Davis of Jennings.

The Tri-City Helping Hearts Foundation is a nonprofit organization that started 15 years ago as a community project that saw a financial need. The foundation provides services to fund burial services to the citizens of Morgan City, Amelia, Berwick and Patterson.