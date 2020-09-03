(October 05, 1961 — July 11, 2020)

James Earl Womack Sr., 58, a resident of Richmond, Texas, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Memorial Hospital Critical Care Unit at 7 a.m.

James was born on October 5, 1961, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the son of Berlin Earl Womack Jr. and Barbara Ruth Koen Womack.

James had a passion for serving the community by volunteering his time as a passionate fire fighter and first responder which he became a volunteer fire fighter at the early age of 17 before marriage and before graduating high school he joined The W.S.W early October 1978, and fought fires with W.S.W out of Wyandotte and continued on with The Annex with M.C.V.F.D., then later on he became interested in and accomplished his certification to become a First Responder. He served as an officer with The MCVFD and joined The Jaycees and served as an officer within that organization as well. James also served as a Duke for The Krewe of Hephaestus which he loved Mardi Gras Time! He was a Boy Scout Leader with pack 338 out of Bayou Vista, and after hurricane Andrew when he lost his home and had to relocate, he became The Boy Scout Leader of pack 438 out of Wyandotte. He was a football player for Watson High School before he met his high school sweetheart Earline Thibodeaux where they attended MCHS and they were then married in 1980 and started their family. James had a big heart and he loved hard, unfortunately, due to diabetes and colitis he was robbed of his life much too short.

In all the accomplishments he achieved, in all the community organizations he served to help his community, his family was always his pride and joy — he loved them all …. may not like what they did because they did not do it his way, but he always loved them to the last breath he took. He loved his Shi-Lynn and Ella-Mae immensely and I know it was eating him up not to get his hands on Ella Mae-Kim to spoil her but he got to share very special FaceTime memories with Jamie-Lynn, Shi-Lynn and Ella-Mae before going into the hospital and that is memories that will last forever in their hearts of their special day & Paw Paw. We all know he loved all the little ones and big ones — all his nieces and nephews, sisters, and brother, all the family but most of all getting with the family for meal time was his favorite and the meal on the menu is Thanksgiving but the rule was do not let No-show cook The Turkey!

Over his years of serving his community he had numerous mentors with whom he had much respect for and created long-lasting friendships with and stayed in contact which is The M.C.V.F.D. James stayed up for many nights drafting the artwork of The Rescue Truck for The M.C.V.F.D. When he wasn’t fighting fires or responding to wrecks or spending time with his family, he loved to eat boiled crawfish and would order a sack for him and a sack for everyone else!

He will be sadly missed, loved, and honored by his children, James Earl Womack Jr of Houston, TX, and Jamie Lynn Womack Granger of Hattiesburg, MS; his granddaughters, Shi Lynn Granger and Ella Mae-Kim Thomas; and his former wife who was there by his side during his health journey, Earline Thibodaux-Womack Rogers and her husband Chris Rogers of Morgan City.

His brother, Glenn Alan Womack and his former wife Jeannie Johnson Albert of New Orleans; two sisters, Laura Marie Womack of Houma, LA and Crystal “NOSHOW” Dehart of Bayou Vista, LA; sister-in-law, Patty Scully of Amelia and her husband Edward Scully; brother-in-law, Carl Thibodeaux and wife Sabrina of Sorento; sister-in-law, Debbie Fontenot of Houston, TX; and his brother-in-law, Russell Blanchard of Morgan City.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Berlin E. Womack Jr. and Barbara Ruth Koen; paternal grandfather, Berlin E. Womack Sr.; maternal grandfather, Charles Koen; his father-in-law, Rodney Thibodeaux and mother-in-law Ruby Thibodeaux; brother-in-law, Keith “T-Boy” Dehart; Uncle(s), Don Koen, Irwin Boudreaux and Rodnis Thibodeaux; Aunt(s), Gwenie Dubois, Edna Guccione and Emily Thibodeaux; and numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as honorary family members.

A prayer service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating Prayer Service. Due to restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for 100 people in attendance for the prayer service at the church.

A memorial parade at James’ former home of 506 4th Street where all his friends and extended family members are welcome to come and share a blessing with James and see his accomplishments. If raining we will hold it in the back under the carport that the route will be the back way of Louisiana Street to see the memorial setup under the carport that will be held from noon-2 p.m. to view his accomplishments memorial pieces and videos with balloon release at 2 p.m. in Honoring James Earl Womack Sr., Day of Life. With last call of M.C.V.F.D. and Rescue truck that he had running in his veins.

Mask Up and Social Distance is a requirement for the safety of others!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to M.C.V.F.D.

THIS AD HAS BEEN CREATED & PAID BY EARLINE WOMACK ROGERS AND CHILDREN!