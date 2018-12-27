Hospitality award nominations being accepted

Staff Report

The Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau is accepting nominations for the 2019 Employee of the Year Award, a Cajun Coast news release said.

The award is open to all front-line employees in the hospitality industry who’ve rendered outstanding hospitality to a guest, his or her employer, the community, or the hospitality industry as a whole.

Cajun Coast is also known as the St. Mary Parish Tourist Commission and promotes tourism in the parish.

Staff of businesses, which cater to visitors, is the “frontline in the war to winning a greater share of tourism dollars for the entire tourist industry,” the release said.

In the minds of visitors, if staff is friendly, then the community is friendly, the release stated. The Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau honors employees of the hospitality industry who illustrate extraordinary service to visitors of the parish with the Hospitality Employee of the Year Award.

The winner will be announced at the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 24, 2019, at Cypress Bayou Casino in Charenton.

Anyone interested or with questions should contact Cajun Coast at 985-380-8224 or email info@cajuncoast.com for nomination and/or gift donation forms.

Nominations are due Jan. 8.