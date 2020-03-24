Hospital Service District board will meet Wednesday

St. Mary Hospital Service District No. 2's board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday by teleconference to talk about matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district owns Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. The hospital is operated under a lease by the Ochsner Health Systems.

The agenda says the meeting will include "discussion and any action the passage of a resolution declaring a 'State of Emergency' and authorizing any expenditures and/or contracts deemed necessary in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threat."

The board will also talk about and may take action on a resolution giving board Chairman Dr. William Cefalu the power to execute a cooperative endeavor agreement with

Ochsner Clinic Foundation "to facilitate the funding of supplemental ventilatory equipment for use at Ochsner St. Mary from the HSD’s restricted funds account."

The board will talk about "anticipatory supplemental support for the operations of Ochsner St. Mary."