(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Wilson family)

Wilson signs with Texas Wesleyan University

Wed, 02/13/2019 - 4:03pm

Ja'Bari Wilson, a senior at Cesar Chavez High School in Houston, signed his national letter of intent Feb. 6 to play college football at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Texas. Wilson received an academic and football scholarship. Seated, from left are his grandmother, Harriet Hilliard, and Wilson. Standing, from left, are his father, Lloyd Pete Wilson Jr.; his sister, Dey'ana Wilson and his mother Alicia Wilson. Ja'Bari Wilson's mother and grandmother are from Patterson.

