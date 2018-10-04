Westgate Tigers defeat Patterson Lumberjacks 47-22

Patterson’s second-half woes continued in Friday’s 47-22 loss to Westgate in the Lumberjack’s last nondistrict game of the season.

Patterson (1-4) trailed Westgate 14-6 at halftime but the Tigers opened the third quarter with an eight-play, 80-yard all-run drive that pushed the lead to 21-6 at 9:11.

“Same song, second verse, we looked like a million bucks early and then we self-destructed,” Patterson Coach Don Jones said. “We played a tough early schedule against some bigger schools that overpowered us on the offensive and defensive lines. And that’s not an excuse. They beat us, but district starts this week and it’s a new season.”

But Patterson standout Dajon Richard was on his way to a big night on the ground. Richard answered the Westgate score with an 80-yard touchdown run on the first-play of the PHS possession. Patterson added a two-point conversion pass to close within seven points, 21-14 at 8:57.

Richard rushed 25 times for 265 yards and three touchdowns Friday. The senior has carried 89 times for 784 yards with 12 touchdowns. Richard averages 156.8 yards per game on the ground.

Westgate kept coming however scoring on its next possession. The Tigers’ capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive with a 15-yard scoring pass from quarterback Mar’keyvrick Eddie to Makholven Sonn to extend the lead to 27-14 with 5:43 remaining in the third quarter. The turnover bug struck again when James Butler fumbled and Westgate recovered. Westgate’s Kayshon Boutte, an LSU verbal commit, capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run to grab momentum. Westgate went ahead 34-14 at 3:29.

Richard answered again with an 8-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run to close to 34-22 with 9:16 left in the game.

Patterson’s defense held Westgate’s offense on a fourth down at 5:45 but after a Richard sack, his pass was intercepted by the Tigers’ Keith Lopez who raced 47-yards for a touchdown. Westgate led 41-22 at 5:57. Lopez, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 190-pound defensive back, was also offered a scholarship by Jackson State before the game according to recruiting guru Mike Coppage.

“Turnovers and mental mistakes again,” Jones said. “I don’t think the teams here the last couple years had much discipline,” Jones said. “We have to do what we can to clean up those things, because it’s hard to win with those things but it’s a new season now.”

Patterson travels to North Vermilion Friday to open District 8-3A play.