Trio of Tri-City Area football teams lose Friday night

All three Tri-City Area prep football teams in action Friday fell in their respective district contests.

Patterson fell to E.D. White, 65-7, at Patterson in District 9-3A action, while Morgan City fell 61-0 to Assumption at home in District 8-4A action.

Berwick fell on the road at Lutcher, 49-6, in District 9-3A action.

The Tri-City Area's lone week 7 winner was Central Catholic, which defeated Hanson Memorial, 42-14, Thursday evening in District 8-1A action.

Looking ahead to week eight, all four Tri-City Area teams will be in action on Oct. 25, with Central Catholic and Patterson celebrating homecoming.

Central Catholic (3-3 overall, 2-2 in district) will host Covenant Christian Academy in district action, while Patterson will host Donaldsonville in district action.

Morgan City (0-7, 0-2) will travel to South Lafourche for a district contest, while Berwick (3-4, 1-1) will hit the road to face St. James in district action.