Tri-City Areas teams fall in season openers Friday

The Tri-City Area was winless Friday in prep football season openers.

Central Catholic, Patterson and Morgan City all fell on the gridiron.

Central Catholic fell to Loreauville on the road 41-28, while Patterson dropped a 41-3 contest to Lafayette High at Patterson. Morgan City fell at home to Erath 54-6.

Berwick fell to Vandebilt Catholic 49-7 in its week 1 contest in Houma Thursday night.

Week 2 action will begin Thursday night with Patterson traveling to face South Terrebonne (0-1) in Bourg.

Friday, Morgan City will host Hanson Memorial (1-0), Berwick will travel to Rayne (1-0) and Central Catholic will Central Catholic will travel to face Beekman Charter (0-1) in Bastrop Friday.