Tri-City area sports rained out Thursday

The Tri-City area's prep softball, baseball and track and field action scheduled for Thursday has been washed out.

Games postponed include baseball contests between Berwick and Erath in Berwick and Patterson and Kaplan at Patterson along with the Berwick-Patterson softball matchup at Patterson and the Morgan City-Ellender softball matchup in Houma.

Additionally, the track portion of the Tri-City Relays, which was set to be held Thursday, also was cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather. The meet's field portion was held Wednesday.

As for makeups, Berwick's baseball contest with Erath will be played Monday at 5 in Berwick. Only varsity will be played.

Meanwhile, the Patterson-Berwick softball game will be played Monday at Patterson. Junior varsity action is set for 4 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Also, Morgan City's softball contest with Ellender has been rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. in Houma.

No makeup date has been announced for the Patterson-Kaplan matchup.

Additional reporting by www.bayoupreps.com