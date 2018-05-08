Travis Whitehead inks with Delgado Community College

Travis Whitehead is what coaches call a gym rat.

The ex-Berwick High School standout signed a national letter of intent to play college basketball at Delgado Community College in New Orleans Friday at Berwick.

Whitehead, an off-guard, got better each season and had a breakout season as senior, averaging nearly 10 points and 11 rebounds per game.

“I spent a lot of time in the gym,” Whitehead said. “So much so that the coaches gave me a key to the gym. I’m going to go to the gym everyday if I could, and I’m going to get some work in, or we will run pick-up games.”

Berwick coach Toney Linn said, “That’s why this ceremony is important, not only for Travis and his family, but for younger kids watching and realizing you can come to Berwick and get an athletic scholarship. It’s about them as individuals. If they work hard and do what they need to do, then we will fight for them.”

Despite his breakout senior season, Whitehead still had things he needed to work on after a position change.

“He’s still raw on the wing,” Linn said. “He had played with his back to the basket until we needed to put him out on the wing this season. He wasn’t really happy about it, but he’s a team guy, and he improved quickly. And now he gets to play the position for two years at Delgado, and he can go to a bigger school from there.”

Whitehead had prepared himself for the possibly that he would have to go to a junior college far away home.

“This is a dream come true,” Whitehead said. “Everybody says they want to go to college to play basketball as kids. I didn’t mind going far away to keep playing ball, but getting the offer from Delgado is a blessing. If you really love your sport, moving away isn’t that big a deal though.”